Panthers to hire ex-Giants coach Ben McAdoo

When Ben McAdoo was fired as the head coach of New York Giants late in the 2017 season, he became sort of an odd-man out in NFL circles. He was the guy who benched Eli Manning in favor of Geno Smith to disastrous results and also the coach whose tenure was marred by the infamous “boat trip” as the team prepared for the 2017 playoffs.

McAdoo has worked in the league since, however.

After a two-year absence, McAdoo resurfaced as the quarterbacks coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. Last season, he served as a consultant to Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who McAdoo worked under in Green Bay before being hired as the Giants’ offensive coordinator in 2014.

Now, McAdoo is expected to be return to the sidelines in Carolina as the offensive coordinator of the Panthers.

The #Panthers are expected to hire former #Giants HC and ex-#Packers OC Ben McAdoo as their offensive coordinator, sources say. They need to work out the contract, but there aren’t expected to be issues. McAdoo is back as an OC, where he initially rose to prominence. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022

Matt Rhule and McAdoo are both connecting branches on the Tom Coughlin coaching tree. Rhule is in trouble and is seeking an experienced replacement for the recently fired Joe Brady.

The 44-year-old McAdoo has 16 years of NFL experience, including a Super Bowl ring with Green Bay. As the Giants’ OC, McAdoo improved the offense from 28th in 2014 to 13th in 2014 and then to sixth in 2015.

List