Panthers to hire Ejiro Evero as new DC

Did the Carolina Panthers just pull off one of the greatest coups of the offseason?

As first reported by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Panthers will be hiring Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator. The 42-year-old play caller, who was in high demand for multiple positions within multiple organizations, also previously interviewed for Carolina’s head coaching job.

But I thought he was going to the Vikings 🤔 — Greg Williams (@GregWilliams28) February 5, 2023

Evero is set to bring over 14 years’ worth of NFL experience with him to Charlotte—a run that saw him begin as a defensive quality control coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007. The Colchester, England native proceeded out west to San Francisco for five seasons—where he served as a quality control coach, offensive assistant and defensive assistant between 2011 and 2015.

Then, after a one-year stint as a defensive quality control coach for the Green Bay Packers, he ended up back in Cali with the Los Angeles Rams. That’s where Evero picked up some serious traction in his roles as a safeties coach, secondary coach and passing game coordinator under Sean McVay.

In 2022, he was hired by the Denver Broncos as their defensive coordinator. Despite a largely disappointing campaign for the ponies, Evero was quite the bright spot—heading the seventh-stingiest defense in the NFL.

