Panthers hire Chris Tabor as special teams coach

The Panthers fired three assistant coaches after the season, including special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn.

They hired Blackburn’s replacement Thursday.

The Panthers announced they have agreed to terms with former Bears special teams coach Chris Tabor, who has 14 years of NFL experience.

Tabor spent the last four seasons with the Bears after seven years as the Browns’ special teams coach. He previously served as an assistant special teams coach with the Bears.

The Bears ranked in the top 10 of Rick Gosselin’s special teams rankings each of the past two years.

The Panthers used three kickers last season and had a kicker contest before the Bills game when Zane Gonzalez was injured while warming up. They also used three punters, not counting Gonzalez’s one punt. Carolina ranked 28th in Gosselin’s special teams rankings.

