Panthers hire Chris Tabor as new special teams coordinator

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, in what’s about to be a make-or-break 2022 campaign, officially has his revamped set of coordinators all intact.

As first reported by ESPN’s David Newton (and later confirmed by the team), the Panthers have agreed to terms with Chris Tabor to become their new special teams coordinator. Tabor was one of three known candidates for the position following the dismissal of Chase Blackburn two weeks ago.

The 14-year NFL coaching veteran has spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears. There, he headed a unit that placed in the top-10 of Rick Gosselin’s special teams rankings in both 2020 and 2021.

Before that second stop in Chicago, Tabor led special teams for the Cleveland Browns from 2011 to 2017, also to great acclaim. The Browns, between 2011 and 2016, were the only team to have at least one player earn AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in each of those seasons.

