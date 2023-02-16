Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is adding one of his colleagues from last season to his staff in Carolina.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers are hiring Bert Watts as their safeties coach. Watts was the outside linebackers coach for the Broncos when Evero was Denver’s defensive coordinator last season.

Watts previously worked for Auburn, Memphis, Fresno State, UC Davis, and Colorado at the collegiate level. He also spent the 2012 season with the Broncos as a staff assistant.

Watts joins linebackers coach Peter Hansen and senior defensive assistant Dom Capers in making the move from Denver to Carolina along with Evero. Cornerbacks coach Jonathan Cooley did not coach with the Broncos, but did work with Evero on the Rams staff.

Panthers to hire Bert Watts as safeties coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk