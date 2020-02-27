Panthers hire assistant coach from LSU

The Panthers have done something different with their coaching staff.

They hired a guy who never worked at either Baylor or Temple.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers hired LSU offensive analyst D.J. Mangas as an offensive assistant.

While he didn’t work for coach Matt Rhule, he does have a tie to the staff, as he played and coached with offensive coordinator Joe Brady at William & Mary, and they worked together at LSU last year.

When the Panthers made their full coaching staff announcement previously, 14 of the 22 hired worked for Matt Rhule at one of his previous stops. And two of the eight coaches with recent NFL experience on the staff played for defensive coordinator Phil Snow in college, so familiarity is a prerequisite there. Since that announcement, the Panthers have also hired a football ops guy from Baylor as well, extending the alumni chapter in Charlotte.

