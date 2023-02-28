Panthers hire Adrian Wilson as vice president of player personnel

The Carolina Panthers may have just about filled out their entire coaching staff, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any room left for more all-star brainpower.

As first reported by NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Monday evening, the Panthers are hiring Adrian Wilson as their new vice president of player personnel. The 43-year-old comes over from the Arizona Cardinals—where he’s spent the last eight seasons serving in a number of roles including as a regional scout, director of pro scouting, vice president of pro scouting and co-interim general manager.

Before his transition behind the scenes, the High Point, N.C. native played 12 NFL seasons—all with Arizona. The Cardinals drafted Wilson, a North Carolina State University product, in the third round of the 2001 draft.

Those 12 campaigns saw Wilson collect five Pro Bowl selections, one First-team All-Pro nod, two Second-team All-Pro nods and a spot in the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor. He finished his career with 903 combined tackles, 25.5 sacks, 27 interceptions and 16 forced fumbles over 181 games.

Wilson began his career in the front office in 2015, three years following his retirement from the gridiron.

