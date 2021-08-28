Panthers highlights: WR Terrace Marshall Jr. scores first NFL touchdown

Fans at Bank of America Stadium were waiting for a sigh of relief from the Carolina Panthers offense on Friday night. They got one from wideout Terrace Marshall Jr.

The rookie receiver continued his sparkling summer by scoring his first professional touchdown in the second quarter of the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Marshall Jr. took the quick pass from quarterback Sam Darnold, got behind the wall of blockers and pushed 13 yards into the end zone for the score.

Terrace Marshall bout to be a problem y'all 📺: NFLN & WSOC pic.twitter.com/hgeWFNB39u — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 28, 2021

TERRACE "TD" MARSHALL EVERYBODY pic.twitter.com/3fzyMGEaKh — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 28, 2021

Carolina’s 2021 second-round pick will seemingly be worth every ounce of that investment and more. But for now, he has the Panthers up 10-0 with a little over eight minutes left in the first half.