Panthers Highlights: Watch Teddy Bridgewater’s top plays from Week 4

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played his best game yet this season in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals. He spread the ball around effectively and efficiently, totaling 276 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also showed what he can do as a rusher, turning the clock back on an 18-yard scramble into the end zone in the first half.

Watch Bridgewater’s top plays from Week 4.

The only real blemish on Bridgewater’s record from yesterday was the interception he threw to cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Bridgewater appeared to have wide receiver Curtis Samuel streaking open in the middle of the field. Instead, he targeted tight end Ian Thomas near the sideline, overthrew him and got picked off.

Patrick Peterson picks off Teddy Bridgewater for PP's first of the season.pic.twitter.com/oRlGSmrunr — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 4, 2020





Bridgewater now has four turnovers on the year, three picks plus one fumble against Tampa. If he can eliminate those mistakes in the second quarter of the season this offense could become one of the NFL’s best.

