Panthers Highlights: Teddy Bridgewater takes off on fourth down

The Panthers surrendered their lead in the third quarter (again) to the Chiefs, but they are still fighting.

This last offensive drive featured some spectacular plays, including diving catches by both Curtis Samuel and Christian McCaffrey. Teddy Bridgewater also got involved in the highlight reel, taking off to finish a scramble on fourth and 14 to keep the drive alive. Watch.

HOW CAN YOU NOT LOVE TEDDY B pic.twitter.com/4lwuL1Ct2j — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 8, 2020





Bridgewater also finished the drive off with another run for a touchdown.

Shades of Steve Beuerlein in 1999! Teddy Bridgewater with the quarterback draw, pulling Carolina back. pic.twitter.com/KkJkZ8o7DK — John Ellis (@OnePantherPlace) November 8, 2020





The Panthers trail the Chiefs 24-26.

