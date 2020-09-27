Panthers Highlights: Teddy Bridgewater hits D.J. Moore deep for 38 yards

Tim Weaver

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater isn’t known as a deep ball thrower. He uncorked a beauty on this pass, though.

Watch Bridgewater connect with wide receiver D.J. Moore for a 38-yard gain against the Chargers.


That was only Moore’s first catch of the game. The Panthers lead 18-10 going into the fourth quarter.

