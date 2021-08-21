Panthers highlights: DE Haason Reddick picks off pass on opening drive

The Carolina Panthers were planning on playing at least some of their starters against the Baltimore Ravens. But there was no “at least” as far as the defense was concerned.

Every projected Week 1 defensive starter was suited up and on the field for the game’s first drive on Saturday night. That included defensive end Haason Reddick, who got the home crowd going in his team debut.

HELLO DEFENSE 💪 Haason Reddick with the PICK! 📺: NFLN & WSOC pic.twitter.com/mOEPeCctC0 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 21, 2021

Thanks to a pressure off the edge from linebacker Shaq Thompson, and a tip from defensive tackle Derrick Brown, Reddick intercepted Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley just past midfield. The fifth-year free-agent signing had zero interceptions in his NFL career leading up to tonight.

And hey, it won’t count towards fixing that ‘0,’ as it’s still preseason. But he and this pumped up defense will take it!