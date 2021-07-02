Panthers Highlights: Every 20+ yard catch made by D.J. Moore in 2020

Tim Weaver

Panthers wideout D.J. Moore had a breakout season in 2020. That’s really something considering the quarterback play he had to work with. Despite Teddy Bridgewater’s frequent miscues, Moore wound up leading the NFL in contested catches of 20 or more yards last year.

Here’s a look at every 20+ yard catch he made.

