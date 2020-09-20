Panthers Highlights: Donte Jackson picks off Tom Brady

Tim Weaver

The Panthers committed another turnover early in the third quarter when Robby Anderson fumbled during a tackle. On the very next play, cornerback Donte Jackson got the ball back by picking off a throw by Tom Brady.

Watch.


That’s the eighth interception of Jackson’s NFL career. Carolina still trails 21-0, though.

