Panthers Highlights: Derrick Brown swallows up Bears RB for a loss

Tim Weaver

The Panthers are off to a rough start today and trail the Bears 10-3 midway through the second quarter. On the bright side, Carolina’s normally-terrible run defense has been better than usual.

Watch first-round pick Derrick Brown swallow up Chicago running back David Montgomery for a loss.


Brown now has six tackles for a loss this season.

