Panthers Highlights: Curtis Samuel scores again on flea-flicker

This may go down as the Curtis Samuel game.
Watch Samuel score his second touchdown of the night against Atlanta on a perfectly-placed flea-flicker pass from Teddy Bridgewater.
ANOTHER ONE FOR 🔟
https://t.co/fFCLyeyvT3
October 30, 2020
Samuel also picked up another third down earlier in the drive. He leads the NFL with 15 catches on third downs.
Carolina leads 14-6.
