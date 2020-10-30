Panthers Highlights: Curtis Samuel scores again on flea-flicker

Tim Weaver

This may go down as the Curtis Samuel game.

Watch Samuel score his second touchdown of the night against Atlanta on a perfectly-placed flea-flicker pass from Teddy Bridgewater.


Samuel also picked up another third down earlier in the drive. He leads the NFL with 15 catches on third downs.

Carolina leads 14-6.

