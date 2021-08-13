Panthers Highlights: Christian McCaffrey jukes a Colts defender at joint practice
The Panthers held their first of two joint practices with the Colts yesterday. Head coach Matt Rhule wasn’t too happy with his offense, mentioning his receivers’ poor performance in particular. However, we did get a couple of highlight-reel worthy plays.
Watch running back Christian McCaffrey juke an Indianapolis defender, earning a fist-bump from another Colt after the play.
Grab your coffee & watch him juke 👀@CMC_22 pic.twitter.com/9kogWK0NYX
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 13, 2021
