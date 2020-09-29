Panthers Highlights: 5 promising plays from the defense vs. Chargers

This Panthers defense was supposed to be the worst in the NFL this season. That may yet prove to be true, but so far the numbers and the tape suggest there are several defenses that are playing much worse than this one. Also, we saw several signs of progress in this past week’s upset road win over the Chargers, including an improved pass rush and some timely takeaways.

Here are five promising defensive plays we saw during the Week 3 victory.

DE Brian Burns’ strip sack

Carolina’s defensive line came to life against the Chargers, getting consistent pressure on rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Burns was in Herbert’s grill all afternoon, starting with this strip sack.

Brian Burns turning the corner for a strip sack – nasty pic.twitter.com/PiY0Bom8PO — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) September 28, 2020





DT Derrick Brown’s early TFL

The team’s top-10 draft pick flashed in run defense several times, totaling three tackles for a loss. Here’s another angle on his first.

I think this play by Derrick Brown set the tone for the #Panthers defense vs LAC. Love the stack and shed here from Brown, who tackles the RB for a loss. pic.twitter.com/5qSvk9vk8T — Jared Feinberg (@JrodDraftScout) September 29, 2020





LB/DB Jeremy Chinn shuts down a screen

Chinn has had some issues in coverage and has missed a few tackles, but overall he’s defended at a very high level for a rookie. He played every defensive snap against LA, including this one when he shut down a screen pass for Austin Ekeler.

Jeremy Chinn has been flying around the field during the 1st 3 weeks. He has played a lot in the box and as a sub LB. His skill set allows him to flourish there. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/Uk7tNuwcwn — Ryder McConville (@RyderM25) September 29, 2020





S Juston Burris blows a play up in the backfield

Here’s a well-timed safety blitz by Burris. He reads the play and blows it up in the backfield, resulting in a huge loss for the Chargers.

#Panthers defense showing up again. And what athleticism by Derrick Brown to get upfield and almost get the ball from Mike Williams. Whew.#KeepPounding #CARvsLAC pic.twitter.com/etxtuhnKuJ — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) September 27, 2020





CB Donte Jackson’s pick

Here Herbert just simply misread the defense, leading to a relatively easy pick for Donte Jackson.

Big time INT by Donte Jackson! I wasn’t kidding when I said the #Panthers D was coming for their balls. Makes it two weeks in a row with an INT for Jackson, two weeks in a row that he close to getting a pick-6.#KeepPounding #CARvsLAC pic.twitter.com/LQGmBMP8Gn — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) September 27, 2020





Related