Panthers highlight: Rookie CB Jaycee Horn gets first career INT

Carolina Panthers rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn turned heads at practice this week, snatching a filthy-looking interception on a fade over teammate C.J. Saunders. Unfortunately, as nice as it looked, it didn’t count.

But this one sure did . . .

Jaycee Horn’s first career INT. Credit to Haynes and Fox on the pressure. Relentless pressure can win you a lot of games. pic.twitter.com/dEkDOnmd32 — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) September 19, 2021

Although the game was pretty much in the bag, with the Panthers having led by 19 with just under three minutes remaining, this wasn’t a bad cherry on top. The pick was the first of Horn’s professional career and effectively iced the big upset over the visiting New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

Horn helped shut down quarterback Jameis Winston and his offense all afternoon. Winston completed half of his passes (11-of-22) for 111 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked four times after being kept clean throughout the entirety of his outing against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

Carolina’s 2021 first-rounder, and we’ve said this before, just keep playing the part he was drafted for. He’s already shutting it down, folks.

