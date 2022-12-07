Panthers DE Henry Anderson designated to return from NFI list

Just two games behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what’s been an absolutely absurd NFC South race, the Carolina Panthers will need all the help they can get. And they might be getting some on defense soon.

On Wednesday, the team announced that defensive lineman Henry Anderson has been designated to return from the reserve/non-injury list. He will now, similarly to when a player is designated to return from injured reserve, have a 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Anderson was placed on the shelf following Carolina’s dominant Week 7 win over Tampa Bay. The eighth-year veteran was ruled out prior to the contest due to an illness.

In the six games he has played this season, Anderson has served primarily as a reliable run-stopper in the trenches. He’s recorded 12 tackles, five pressures, one quarterback hit, six stops and a run defense grade of 67.5 from Pro Football Focus.

