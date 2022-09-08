Will new Panthers DE Henry Anderson debut in Week 1 vs. Browns?

Henry Anderson may not be pulling off a 2021 Cam Newton type of feat, but his team debut could come a lot sooner than expected. In fact, it could come just six days after he joined the squad.

Defensive coordinator Phil Snow spoke with reporters prior to Thursday’s practice. Right off the top, he was asked by Joseph Person of The Athletic about how he plans on using the newly-signed defensive end.

“Our ends, we’re playing a little differently at times than we did a year ago,” Snow said. “Yetur’s [Gross-Matos] a lot bigger man than Haason Reddick, right? We brought in Henry to help us with that position. So you’ll see him over at tight end, dominate the tight end and the run game and those type things. So that’s how we’ll use him. He’ll help us in the run game.”

Anderson was scooped up by the Panthers this past Monday. The eighth-year defender was placed on the injured reserve and released by the New England Patriots back on Aug. 30.

Person then followed up by asking Snow if Anderson could be involved this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. And he didn’t say no . . .

“He could be,” Snow replied. “It depends on how the game goes and the flow of the game.”

Given Cleveland’s talented running backs, as well as a rainy forecast, this game could lean towards a rush-heavy approach. If that’s the case, Anderson may have his number called to help stop the Browns’ two-headed monster of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

