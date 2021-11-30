Panthers heading down power rankings after ugly Week 12 loss

After a feeble effort in Week 12, there’s only one thing to say about the Carolina Panthers when it comes to power rankings . . .

Look out below!

Let’s see how far the Panthers have fallen as their 2021 season has just about been reduced to shambles.

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 27 (-8)

Author’s take: “Bummer to see another abbreviated season for RB Christian McCaffrey. But in reality? Carolina has lost 15 of its last 20 with CMC in the lineup, so …”

Author: Nick Wojton

Rank: 26 (-4)

Author’s take: “Blown out by the Dolphins, 33-10, QB Cam Newton was benched and just when you thought that’d be the worst of it… it’s not. Carolina RB Christian McCaffrey just returned from injury, only for his season to end. He was placed on injured reserve and his season is over.”

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 24 (-4)

Author’s take: “Week 12 represented a doomsday scenario for the 2021 Panthers. Consider the setbacks in a 33-10 loss to the Dolphins: Cam Newton imploded with a career-worst performance that once again led to Matt Rhule answering questions about who will be his starting quarterback moving forward. The defense — the supposed bedrock of this team — got pushed around for the second straight week. And then there’s Christian McCaffrey, who suffered another injury — this time to his ankle — deemed severe enough to end his season. CMC has now lost back-to-back years of his prime to assorted ailments. The Panthers have to face some hard truths this offseason, including the wisdom of building an offense around a supremely talented but injury-prone running back.”

Author: David Newton

Rank: 24 (-5)

Author’s take: “The Panthers are 2-4 since Week 6 despite getting key players such as RB Christian McCaffrey and LB Shaq Thompson back. The biggest issue — among many — has been poor quarterback play. First it was Sam Darnold, who had no touchdown passes and four interceptions during a three-game span before going on injured reserve. And he was looking shaky before that. Then Cam Newton entered the equation. After a solid start, his game fell apart on Sunday at Miami. Until that position stabilizes, the confidence level will continue to drop.”

Our final take:

Pass the fork, it’s time to stick it directly into these Panthers.

For the second straight week, Carolina was bested by what was thought to be a lesser opponent going on. Except this time, the besting was an absolute shellacking courtesy of the (not lesser) Dolphins.

The Panthers now head into their late-season bye at 5-7 and, unfortunately, without star running back Christian McCaffrey to help try to run the table in an improbable playoff push.

