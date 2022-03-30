Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Tom Brady’s unretirement ‘healthy’ for NFL

Unless he’s a masochist, there’s no way Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has enjoyed what Tom Brady’s done to his team over the past two years. Nonetheless, he’s glad that the game of football will have its G.O.A.T. back.

During his media availability at the Annual League Meetings on Tuesday, Rhule told reporters that Brady’s “return” from his “retirement” is good for the NFL. Well . . . duh.

#Panthers HC Matt Rhule gives his response on what his initial reaction was when #Bucs QB Tom Brady unretired and having to play him two times a season again. pic.twitter.com/Kwa5nVPHSG — PewterReport (@PewterReport) March 29, 2022

Following a premature report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, the three-time Most Valuable Player and seven-time Super Bowl champion officially announced his retirement via social media on Feb. 1. Less than two months later, on March 13, he’d then backtrack—declaring his unretirement and return for the upcoming campaign.

Since joining the NFC South in 2020, Brady has led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to four beatdowns of Rhule’s Panthers. Those matchups saw Tampa pound Carolina to a 150-to-63 point differential with Brady throwing for a combined 1,116 yards and eight touchdowns.

So, it’s confirmed. Tom Brady is healthy for the NFL.

But for the Panthers? Not so much.

