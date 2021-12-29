Panthers HC Matt Rhule names QB Sam Darnold as Week 17 starter

This incarnation of the Carolina Panthers is run by Matt Rhule. And Matt Rhule clearly has a preference about how he wants his team run.

On Wednesday, the second-year head coach announced the inevitable and named Sam Darnold as the starting quarterback for the Week 17 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Shocker!

Darnold returned last Sunday after missing the Panthers’ previous five outings due to a right shoulder fracture. He, while subbing in and out for then starter Cam Newton, completed 15 of his 32 attempts for 190 yards in the 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As for Newton, Rhule told reporters that the franchise’s all-time leading passer will continue to prepare for Sunday. He did not, however, assure any playing time for the 11th-year passer.

While it may be painful for many fans to swallow, this move was all too obvious. Not only was Rhule the driving force behind trading for Darnold in the offseason, but he was also at the helm when Newton was released from the team back in 2020.

So, we may have seen Cameron Jerrell Newton’s final snap as a Carolina Panther.

