Panthers HC Matt Rhule mentioned as candidate for Nebraska job

There’s nothing like the good ol’ smell of another big-time college football job in the morning!

On Saturday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was—once again—linked to another prominent collegiate opening. This time, it’s the University of Nebraska that could come calling.

When running down the potential leading candidates for the Cornhuskers’ next head coach—a void left behind by last week’s firing of Scott Frost—FOX Sports reporter Bruce Feldman brought up Rhule’s name as a “wildcard” possibility.

“One wildcard in this—Matt Rhule in the NFL, on the hot seat with the Carolina Panthers,” Feldman said. “Did a terrific job both at Temple and then at Baylor. I think he is somebody who could be in the mix if he’s out of work with the NFL.”

But that wouldn’t be the only mention of Matt. Former punter and new College GameDay analyst Pat McAfee also dropped Rhule’s name in the conversation ahead of Nebraska’s afternoon clash with the University of Oklahoma Sooners.

Pat McAfee just dropped Matt Rhule’s name as a coach Nebraska should look at as their next head coach. “He could be on his way out as the Carolina Panthers head coach.”@PatMcAfeeShow — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) September 17, 2022

This should be nothing new to the Panthers organization. Rhule was also rumored as a possible replacement for Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan on multiple occasions last year.

Now, obviously, we’re still quite early in either process—whether that be Nebraska’s search or Rhule’s 2023 status. But an 0-2 start for Carolina, which could be a reality within the next 30 hours or so, could make the latter process even murkier.

