Panthers HC Matt Rhule declines comment on job status after loss to 49ers

As of this writing, we’re not sure if Sunday was Matt Rhule’s final game as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. And even if he knows it was, we’re not going to hear about that from him.

Following his team’s latest loss, this time a 37-15 drubbing at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, Rhule hit the podium for what was a pretty somber press conference. When asked by Joseph Person of The Athletic if he’s had any assurances from owner David Tepper about his job security, Rhule declined comment.

“Uh, I hope you guys can understand—I’m here to talk about the game,” Rhule said. “I’ve always been very forthright with you guys. I have nothing to say about that now. Really just here to talk about the game today.”

The game today was awfully reminiscent of the many disappointing outings that preceded it. Another largely listless performance from the Carolina offense, led by yet another one of this staff’s failing quarterback experiments, headlined a thorough defeat courtesy of an opponent that looked two or three steps ahead at nearly all times.

Now, under Rhule, the Panthers are a combined 11-27 since 2020. They have also lost 25 straight games in which they’ve allowed at least 17 points—moving their total record in that scenario to an abysmal 1-27.

Well, at least backup quarterback PJ Walker—a former college player of Rhule’s—had a, um, different way of looking at the situation.

“It started off slow in that third year at Temple, too,” Walker said after the game.

Unfortunately for Rhule, however, there may be no time left to start speeding up.

