Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Baker Mayfield ‘definitely improving’

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield had himself a day to start the third week of training camp. And that day could be the beginning of the beginning for him under center in Charlotte.

Hours after NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the former Cleveland Browns star is the clear favorite to land the new starting gig with the Panthers, Mayfield got a few rave reviews for his performance on Monday. Although he wasn’t perfect, particularly to close out the practice session during two-minute drills, the 27-year-old was chucking some fire.

Great catch by Robbie Anderson of a deep sideline pass by Baker Mayfield. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 8, 2022

Mayfield to Tremble on a deep 7 route. Ideal placement, 25+ y — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) August 8, 2022

Baker is spinning it today. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 8, 2022

The most important review, though, came from head coach Matt Rhule—who noted Mayfield’s improvement to reporters afterwards.

“I think he’s definitely improving,” Rhule told Joseph Person of The Athletic. “I shouldn’t say ‘I think,’ he’s definitely improving. He gets more and more of a feel of what he can do at the line of scrimmage. What he’s done in 10 days is pretty impressive—or 10 practices, 11 practices. So, he’s making really good jumps.”

Hopefully for Mayfield, those jumps continue to translate and translate quickly—as the Panthers are set to face the Washington Commanders in just five days for their first preseason tilt. And if they do, we’ll likely be looking at Carolina’s new leader pretty soon.

