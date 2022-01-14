Panthers HC Matt Rhule has absurd assessment of Chargers OT Rashawn Slater

During the pre-draft process last year, Rashawn Slater was tabbed as a guard by many.

It just so happens that the Panthers had him labeled as one, too.

Head coach Matt Rhule talked on “The Mac Attack,” a local radio show in Charlotte, NC, and was asked a variety of questions. One response, however, drew a lot of attention from those on social media.

Rhule was asked about the decision to pass on Slater for cornerback Jaycee Horn with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

“Rashawn hadn’t played the year before, he wasn’t ideal tackle size. There were a lot of questions if he was a guard or tackle and the same thing with Alijah Vera-Tucker and it was really are you going to take a guy who’s a guard at this number? I’ve had a chance to go back and watch Rashawn and he’s playing with a really mobile quarterback, he’s a really good player.”

There were rumblings that Slater would have to kick inside due to his height and length not being to NFL standards. This all came after he dominated elite competition at left tackle at Northwestern.

Los Angeles did not think so.

The Bolts knew they were going to have him protect Justin Herbert’s blindside all along when they selected him with the No. 13 overall selection, and his rookie season showed why Slater was destined to be an NFL offensive tackle, a really good one.

Drawing tough matchups weekly, Slater lived up to the challenges, allowing just 26 pressures and four sacks while mauling defenders in the run game en route to being named a Pro Bowler.