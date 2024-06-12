Panthers HC Dave Canales speaks on team’s WR, TE competitions

The Carolina Panthers haven’t had the most productive pass catchers in the NFL of late. But perhaps a new offense and a little competition will change that.

First-year head coach Dave Canales spoke with reporters after Wednesday’s session of mandatory minicamp. And as the team heads into a summer break before training camp, Joe Person of The Athletic asked if any competitions have been catching his eye.

“Shoot, I mean, I can’t really speak about one position without speaking about all of them, Joe, honestly,” Canales replied. “Start with the offense—I love the versatility and the players that we have in the tight end room. I think that we have a really strong group there. And so I see a group that they’re all gonna be pushing to see who those guys are.

“And Tommy [Tremble], Ian [Thomas] had a fantastic spring. Ja’Tavion [Sanders] showed that he can play football while he’s still learning stuff about our offense. He wants to know, he’s focused and locked in. Sully, Stephen Sullivan, the talent that he brings, how he can stretch the field, the length that he plays with. And even a guy like Jordan Matthews who understands how critical special teams is—for him to show he can be a reliable player there and then to do some things on offense too that we like.”

The Panthers haven’t seen much out of the tight end spot since the days of franchise great Greg Olsen. Over the past three seasons, all players at the spot have combined for 1,530 yards and eight touchdowns on 154 receptions.

Canales would then touch on the wideouts.

“At the receiver position, we have a bunch of guys that have been here for a while that are so hungry,” he added. “[Adam] Thielen was here, but Terrace Marshall, who’s had a fantastic last couple of weeks. Michael Strachan got back out there and he’s big and fast, just showing what he can do there. Ihmir Smith-Marsette makes a great play every day.

“Of course, having Diontae [Johnson] out there—he brings another element. He’s special. He knows how to play the game. He’s fast, he gets it, he’s a change-of-pace, a little bit different from the guys we have. Xavier [Legette], we gotta get him back out there so we can work him through that. But another good, solid group of guys that are executing what we want them to.”

Following a season full of separation problems, the Panthers added two very intriguing receivers—former Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson and 2024’s 32nd overall pick Xavier Legette. Legette, however, has remained sidelined for much of the spring due to a hamstring injury.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire