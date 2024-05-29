Panthers HC Dave Canales speaks on Xavier Legette’s hamstring injury

No need to worry about your first-round pick, Carolina Panthers fans.

Wide receiver Xavier Legette was held out of Wednesday’s session of organized team activities due to a hamstring injury. Reporters were told that the Panthers were erring on the side of caution with the rookie—something head coach Dave Canales would later confirm.

“Just a precaution,” he stated after the practice. “I think he’s been . . . what happens a lot with rookies—they come out here, it’s a different level of work. And it’s not that they haven’t practiced this long, but everyone’s fast. Everyone’s going. And of course—with their wheels turning, there’s a strain on the brain, there’s also a strain on the body.

“So for him, he just kinda looked a little bit stoved up yesterday. And we just, as a precaution, said we need to pull back a little bit and just make sure we’re smart at this point in our program and what we’re doing with our sights on training camp and all that.”

Canales was then asked about the specific nature of the setback.

“He just looked tight,” he replied. “And so yesterday, he just had a moment in practice where he started to slow down. The trainers start talking to him immediately—was like, alright, let’s not throw him back out there, let’s not just try to rebound. Let’s be smart about it at this point.”

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire