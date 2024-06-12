Panthers HC Dave Canales praises 2 players for emerging as leaders this spring

A few Carolina Panthers seem to be growing up before our eyes.

Head coach Dave Canales spoke with reporters following the second and final outing of mandatory minicamp this afternoon. When speaking of players who have stood out this spring, he brought up defensive lineman and team leader Derrick Brown as well as a pair of developing youngsters.

“On offense—I can’t talk about effort without talking about Chuba Hubbard and Tommy Tremble,” he said on Wednesday. “Two guys who really push each other to get their work in, to work on the small things, taking care of their bodies. The effort we’re looking for in practice—these guys are at the front of what we’re talking about. Trying to push the tempo, trying to make sure that the defense can feel the attacking style that we have. These are guys that have really stood out for me this spring as leaders in that regard.

“And so, I feel great about as the whole group looks at that and sees these guys who are depending on working hard, it sends a message to the whole group—this is who we are, this is how we practice and this is how we finish.”

Hubbard, who has fought through numerous injuries over his three-year NFL career, ended up as Carolina’s leading rusher in both 2021 and 2023. And even with second-round pick Jonathon Brooks in the fold, the fourth-year veteran figures to remain a factor out of the backfield in 2024.

As for the 24-year-old Tremble, who hasn’t seen the same levels of production as Hubbard, Canales’ new tight end-friendly offense could spark a long-awaited breakout. Over his three pro campaigns, he’s totaled 548 yards and seven touchdowns on 62 receptions.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire