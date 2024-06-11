Panthers HC Dave Canales praises QB Bryce Young for start to mandatory minicamp

The relationship between Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales and his latest muse is continuing to blossom.

Canales spoke with reporters following Tuesday’s session of mandatory minicamp, one that was punctuated by two big plays. One of those exclamation points came courtesy of quarterback Bryce Young, whose outing certainly impressed his coach.

“I would just say the comfort and familiarity with our terms, with the plays,” he said when asked of Young’s growth. “Today was, by far, his best day just operating the offense. The execution of the plays—defense makes plays, too. But as far as getting out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage, moving the shifts and motions, using the cadence, figuring problems out with the protections—this was a fantastic day for Bryce in understanding what we’re trying to get done.”

Young’s highlight from the afternoon went down when he found wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a touchdown pass during 11-on-11 drills. Then, just one play later, Young was picked off by linebacker Josey Jewell to end the practice.

But it’s all in a day’s work here in June.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire