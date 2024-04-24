Panthers HC Dave Canales plays multiple positions at Wednesday’s minicamp practice

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales brought more than just the juice on Wednesday.

The energetic 42-year-old got quite involved in the team’s second outing of voluntary minicamp this afternoon. How involved, you ask . . . ?

In the last 10 minutes of drills, Dave Canales has been a RB, a corner, an EDGE and a DT 😂 — Kassidy Hill (@KassidyGHill) April 24, 2024

Given the passionate and personal approach Canales has taken into his new role, this bit of participation should hardly come as a surprise. Quarterback Bryce Young, in fact, just spoke on the lively atmosphere his new head coach has been working to establish.

“Yeah, just that energy—just from the first phone call all the way to now,” Young said on Tuesday. “He just has that energy, that excitement. He just brings juice every day. That rubs off—not just on offense, on the whole team and really, on the whole building. Everyone just being in here, there’s a different juice, different vibe. And we all kinda have that excitement to be here, to wanna be better, wanna accomplish our goals. It’s super exciting.”

Canales was a wide receiver during his actual on-field days, having played at Azusa Pacific University from 1999 to 2003. So if the Panthers need an emergency wideout/running back/cornerback/edge defender/defensive tackle, they won’t have to look too far to find one.

