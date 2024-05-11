Panthers HC Dave Canales gives ‘impressive and unusual’ breakdown of UDFA Jalen Coker

Dave Canales isn’t only trying to establish a new culture within the Carolina Panthers organization. It’s clear, after just a few months on the job, that he’s also trying to immerse himself in it.

The first-year head coach spoke with reporters following the opening outing of rookie minicamp on Friday. Vashti Hurt of Carolina Blitz would ask Canales what he likes about undrafted free-agent signing and wide receiver Jalen Coker.

“Size, instincts, top-of-route ability to separate,” he replied. “He’s really crafty in zones. He knows how to find the open spaces. Has a little cool run-after-catch, too. He can break some tackles because of the size that he brings. Attacks the ball at the high point. I mean, the guy really does have a cool skill set that he brings to us. So I’m excited to see him kinda get introduced as we start to develop out football, especially in Phase Three OTAs. Let’s see what he looks like against NFL talent. But I’m really excited about him.”

Later on that night, Jim Nagy—an 18-year NFL scout and the executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl—posted the following about the response:

Impressive & 𝙪𝙣𝙪𝙨𝙪𝙖𝙡 detailed breakdown of a UDFA by Panthers HC Dave Canales. Not sure many know this but head coaches rarely have a clue about skill-sets of undrafted players. pic.twitter.com/MRn1tBuvSi — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 11, 2024

Coker, one of the top Day 3 prospects of this year’s class, was undoubtedly quite the swipe for Canales and the Panthers. The 6-foot-1, 208-pounder spent four seasons at the College of Holy Cross—where he’d become the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards (2,715) and receiving touchdowns (31).

And now, Canales has us amped up to see that Phase Three action.

