Panthers HC Dave Canales on Bryce Young: ‘He’s curious’

Bryce Young’s unteachable traits helped him become the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft. And now, one year removed from that selection, those traits are helping his first-year head coach find a solution for the Carolina Panthers.

Dave Canales was the subject of a new profile from Sports Illustrated senior NFL reporter Albert Breer. He, of course, got to talking about Young.

“He’s curious, and he really challenges himself,” Canales told Breer. “He challenges himself to be great. He’s not satisfied with technique. He works on it to master it. He’s very methodical in how he goes about his studying, wants to know what’s happening with the routes, wants to hear the information. I love the curiosity that he brings to his work every day, and he’s got a patience about him too. He’s open to trying stuff.”

Young will certainly have to try some new stuff following what was a rough rookie year in 2023. The former Heisman Trophy winner averaged just 179.8 passing yards per game while leading the league’s worst offense in his first pro season.

Canales comes in with a proven track record as a quarterback whisperer of sorts. Just ask Russell Wilson, Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield—all of whom achieved career campaigns with Canales behind them.

He continued on his new quarterback.

“He’s got a great foundation to build off,” Canales added. “Now it’s just a matter of throwing the core of what we’re doing at him and then seeing what things he looks most rhythmic with and most comfortable with so we can continue to try to find an identity for who we’re going to be.”

