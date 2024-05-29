Panthers HC Dave Canales asked about status of WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Will the third head coach be the charm for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.?

That third head coach, Dave Canales, spoke with reporters following Wednesday’s session of organized team activities. He was asked about what he’s seen thus far from Marshall Jr., who has struggled to find his stride in the NFL.

“He’s been reliable,” Canales replied. “He’s doing what we’re asking him to do. He’s running the right routes. You can see that this is a big man with speed in there. And I think that the more comfortable he’s getting with our system, our concepts—the faster he looks.

“I’m really curious to see where he takes that this year. I know that he’d had a couple of years here, and really hasn’t produced to the potential of what people might think. But hopefully we’ll create an environment where he’s able to get onto our offense and be able to show us something—especially when we get into more competitive settings.”

As Canales stated, Marshall Jr. hasn’t put up the production at the pro level The 2021 second-round pick, under former head coaches Matt Rhule and Frank Reich, amassed just 64 receptions for 767 yards and one touchdown over three seasons.

Marshall Jr., who reportedly requested a trade last year, may still have a tough time fitting in—even with Canales’ optimism. The Panthers have since traded for former Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson and used the 2024 draft’s 32nd overall pick on Xavier Legette.

