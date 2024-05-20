Panthers HC Dave Canales asked about Eddy Piñeiro’s absences from offseason workouts

As they embark on organized team activities, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales and his staff are working with who they’ve got. And as of now, they’re not working with kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

Piñeiro, who was not present for voluntary minicamp last month, also did not show for Monday’s outing of OTAs. Canales was asked about his absences following the practice.

“I have not talked to him,” he replied. “We’re just focusing on the guys we have. I’m glad we have Harrison Mevis here so we can actually go through our field goal, field goal block period. So, just really focusing on the guys that are here. And I’m sure Eddy, he’s got a plan for this whole thing.”

Eddy is entering the final season of his two-year, $4.1 million contract. The first season of that pact saw the 28-year-old boot through 25 of 29 of his field goal attempts (86.2 percent) and 17 of his 20 extra point tries (85 percent).

In his place today, as noted by Canales, was Mevis—an undrafted free-agent signing out of the University of Missouri. Per Joe Person of The Athletic, Mevis went five-for-five on his field goals.

Piñeiro was one of a handful of players who missed the session. Like the earlier minicamp, OTAs are considered voluntary.

