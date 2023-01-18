Panthers HC candidate profile: Kellen Moore

If Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper wants himself a young and proven offensive mind, he could have one in Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore was a record-setting quarterback at Boise State University from 2007 to 2011, smashing pretty much every one of the school’s passing marks. He even nabbed some NCAA ones, including the most wins in FBS history.

The southpaw went undrafted in 2012. He ultimately played just three NFL games—all with Dallas during the 2015 season.

This, of course, opened a path to his coaching career with the Cowboys, as he was named the team’s quarterbacks coach a year after his retirement in 2018. The following season, he was promoted to offensive coordinator, even surviving a head coaching change from Jason Garrett to Mike McCarthy.

In his four years as the offensive coordinator, Moore has been a dynamo—directing one of the top offenses in the league. His play calling and offensive schemes were key in the development of Dak Prescott, pushing him from good to a great franchise quarterback and helping him post career-highs over the course of his tenure.

The Cowboys boasted the top total offense in the NFL twice during that span—in 2019 and 2021. They’ve also shown they can get the most out of their backup quarterbacks under Moore’s watch, including a 4-1 span with Cooper Rush this season.

A Moore hire would bring a young, but appealing track record to the coaching gig. And he could instill some creativity at the quarterback position, something Carolina desperately needs.

Related

Panthers HC candidate Ben Johnson remaining with Lions Panthers HC candidate profile: Sean Payton

List

Panthers 2023 coaching search tracker

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire