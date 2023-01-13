Panthers HC candidate Jerod Mayo in talks for long-term extension with Patriots

Aaaand he’s gone.

On Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers requested an interview with New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for their head-coaching job. Then, not even six hours later, the Patriots (in a rather unconventional move) issued a press release regarding their guy—stating the team and head coach Bill Belichick are in talks to extend Mayo on a “long-term” deal.

Something you don’t normally see from NFL teams: #Patriots announce they’ve begun extension talks with Jerod Mayo and that they will begin interviewing for offensive coordinator candidates next week. Mayo staying must mean DC title and longterm vision for him as future HC. pic.twitter.com/GdPQuQI91d — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) January 12, 2023

As NESN reporter George Balekji suggests, this would likely indicate an imminent promotion for the 36-year-old. Prior to the 2022 campaign, Belichick did not officially name an offensive or defensive coordinator for his team, which has left the latter open for Mayo to potentially fill.

Following an eight-year NFL career, with each of those eight seasons taking place in New England, the former linebacker transitioned to the sidelines back in 2019. He’s served in his current role as the Patriots’ linebackers coach since.

Mayo was the latest of 10 known candidates for the Panthers’ opening.

Related

Panthers declare NFL's 2nd-highest amount of unused cap space for 2022 Was Panthers' interest in Sean Payton rebuffed by Saints?

List

Every player selected 9th overall in the NFL draft since 2013

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire