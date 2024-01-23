Panthers HC candidate Brian Callahan reportedly being hired by Titans

Well, tomorrow’s meeting between the Carolina Panthers and Brian Callahan is probably canceled.

As first reported by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans are planning on hiring Callahan as their next head coach. The 39-year-old was reportedly set to meet with the Panthers for a second interview regarding their head-coaching vacancy on Tuesday.

Callahan has been the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals since 2019. While he has not been the unit’s play-caller, he did play a part in the development of 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow as well as the team’s trip to Super Bowl LVI.

Prior to his stint in Cincy, Callahan spent six seasons with the Denver Broncos (2010 to 2015), two with the Detroit Lions (2016 to 2017) and one with the then-Oakland Raiders (2018).

With Callahan now out of the picture, the Panthers reportedly have plans for second interviews with at least three other candidates—defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

