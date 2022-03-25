Panthers haven't had any Jimmy Garoppolo trade talks recently

Panthers haven't had any trade talks about Jimmy G, QBs recently originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Carolina Panthers appear to be one of the last remaining trade destinations for Jimmy Garoppolo, but the Panthers haven't waded into the trade waters recently, according to general manager Scott Fitterer.

"I haven't had any conversations recently with teams about that," Fitterer told reporters on Friday. "I think we'll explore every option, whether it's the draft or trades. It's just the team has to call you, and no one's called us recently about that."

Garoppolo had surgery to repair the capsule in his throwing shoulder March 8, and is expected to be able to start throwing in late June or early July. Garoppolo's health appears to have been a sticking point for some teams that reportedly showed initial interest.

The Washington Commanders traded for Carson Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts acquired Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints went for low-cost free agents in Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston, respectively.

The 49ers are in no rush to trade Garoppolo, and it appears he could remain on the roster into the summer and perhaps the early days of training camp.

Carolina and the Seattle Seahawks are the only two QB-needy teams at the moment. The Houston Texans could use an upgrade, but it appears they are OK with second-year QB Davis Mills starting this season.

While the Panthers have a need at quarterback, it's hard to see a trade materializing for Garoppolo at the moment.

Carolina doesn't have a second- or third-round pick in the 2022 draft. The Panthers own the No. 6 overall pick and selections in the fourth and fifth rounds. The Panthers also have Sam Darnold under contract who is set to make north of $18 million this upcoming season.

The 49ers likely wouldn't want to take on Darnold in a deal. San Francisco guaranteed Nate Sudfeld's $2 million contract, seeming to cement him as the backup to Trey Lance.

From Garoppolo's perspective, Carolina is the only team left standing where he is guaranteed the starting job. Garoppolo would either be a backup or enter training camp in a competition at any other spot.

Fitterer also said Friday that the Panthers could bring back Cam Newton to back up Darnold. But given the temperature of head coach Matt Rhule's seat, it's likely the Panthers make a move for a new starting quarterback sometime in the coming months.

Sending Garoppolo to the Panthers would benefit all sides, but the 49ers and Carolina have to find a way to make all the pieces work which might be a tricky proposition.

