On Saturday, the Vikings beat the Colts for the first time since 1997. On Sunday, the Panthers will try to do one better, against Pittsburgh.

The Panthers haven’t beaten the Steelers since 1996, Carolina’s second year of existence. That game included an 80-yard touchdown run by Kordell Stewart, in an 18-14 Panthers win. That year, Carolina made it to the NFC Championship.

Pittsburgh has beaten Carolina six straight times since then, including a 52-21 Thursday night massacre four years ago.

The Panthers are very much alive for an NFC South crown. If they win out, they win the division. The Steelers are trying to avoid their first losing season in 18 years.

The game also includes a meeting between two of the plaintiffs in the Brian Flores litigation. Flores works for the Steelers, and Steve Wilks is the interim head coach of the Panthers.

Panthers haven’t beaten Steelers since 1996 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk