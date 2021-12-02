Panthers’ Haason Reddick still atop NFC Pro Bowl vote through second returns

Two weeks down, two weeks in the bag for Carolina Panthers defensive end (and/or outside linebacker) Haason Reddick.

On Thursday morning, the second returns of the 2022 Pro Bowl voting were released. And, atop the outside linebacker position for the NFC once again, is the man who’s almost atop the NFC in sacks.

Reddick’s tally, as of the release, sits at 61,570 votes. That total makes him the only Panther to lead at any spot on the ballot in these early voting stages.

The fifth-year veteran, additionally, leads Carolina in a handful of categories as the team takes its Week 13 reprieve. Reddick currently boasts team-highs in sacks (10.5) and quarterback hits (16) while sharing the throne with fellow pass rusher Brian Burns in tackles for a loss (12) and forced fumbles (two).

This recognition is quite well-deserved as well for Reddick, whose 12.5-sack season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 went a tad overlooked. But there’s no overlooking, at least by the quarterbacks he’s lowered the boom on, the 22.5 takedowns over his last 28 games.

