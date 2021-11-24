Panthers’ Haason Reddick amongst initial leaders in Pro Bowl voting

Not enough folks noticed what Haason Reddick did last year, when he racked up 12.5 sacks in a campaign worthy of a bit more recognition. Well, he’s doing it again and, this time, they’ve noticed.

The Carolina Panthers have themselves an early leading vote-getter for the 2022 Pro Bowl in Reddick, who currently sits atop the NFC’s outside linebacker spot. The fifth-year pass rusher, in the initial return of results, has collected himself 40,225 ballots through one week of voting.

Reddick’s certainly earned it, too—as he also sits atop the conference in sacks (10.5) through 11 weeks of play. The former 13th overall pick, additionally, has sprinkled in 50 combined tackles—with a whopping 12 of those coming for a loss—alongside 16 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

In an intriguing twist of sorts, former Panthers linebacker (and by former, we mean for about a few months without actually having played a real snap on the team) Denzel Perryman landed himself amongst the leaderboard as well. Perryman, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a pittance back in August, leads the AFC in tackles (114).

Nonetheless, the Panthers boast some early representation and it’s definitely well-deserved.

