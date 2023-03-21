Did Panthers great Thomas Davis drop a huge hint about No. 1 pick?

Um . . . did Thomas Davis just drop a bomb?

On Tuesday’s episode of NFL Total Access, the Carolina Panthers legend may have given a huge hint as to who the organization prefers atop the 2023 NFL draft. Davis, when reviewing colleague Daniel Jeremiah’s projection for the No. 1 pick in Alabama’s Bryce Young, disagreed—and went on with some interesting details.

“I just think that he’s gonna come in and he would fit well in Carolina if they were gonna draft him—but like you said, DJ—I don’t think that he’s gonna be their pick. I think it’s gonna be a very, very surprising pick in Carolina. “But, I will say this—if this pick happens that who I think that they are in love with, I’m not a fan of it.”

Davis, of course, was then asked to spill the beans.

“I just know that there are a couple of guys upstairs that are enamored by the physical ability of Anthony Richardson,” he added. “I’ll just say that.”

To be fair, who isn’t enamored by Richardson’s athleticism?

The 6-foot-4, 244-pounder set combine records for the vertical and broad jumps by a quarterback and ran his 40-yard dash at a startling 4.43 seconds. Oh, and he wasn’t too shabby during his throwing session either.

Here’s the entire bit of that segment from Davis and the crew:

.@MoveTheSticks has Bryce Young going #1 to Carolina…@ThomasDavisSDTM disagrees "It will be a very very surprising pick" 👀 pic.twitter.com/LqBEMfbdRo — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire