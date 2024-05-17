Panthers great Steve Smith Sr. reacts to his cameo from Cowboys’ schedule announcement

Wednesday night’s regular-season schedule release gave the NFL’s social media squads a chance to show off their creativity. The crew for the Dallas Cowboys decided to gather some star power for their announcement—roping in owner Jerry Jones, quarterback Dak Prescott, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, recording artist Post Malone, a few of their cheerleaders and even their mascot Rowdy.

The Dallas contingent would then dial up FaceTime calls to their 2024 opponents’ fans and prank them by simply staring into the camera. Picking up the line for the Carolina Panthers was franchise great Steve Smith Sr., who later said he was glad he bit his tongue during the awkward video chat . . .

Carolina will welcome in Jones, Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys for a Week 15 matchup. This will be their second meeting at Bank of America Stadium in as many seasons, following up 2023’s 33-10 Dallas victory.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire