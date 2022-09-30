Panthers great Steve Smith Sr. reveals he listened to Adele before games

Rumor has it, Carolina Panthers great Steve Smith Sr. set fire to more than just defenses back in the day.

Ok, maybe it’s not really a rumor—seeing as though the man himself has confirmed it. But on Thursday night’s edition of NFL GameDay, the legendary 16-year wide receiver revealed he used to listen to Adele during pregame warmups.

.@SteveSmithSr89 just admitted he got ready for games by listening to Adele and @RealMikeRob had to let him hear it 😂 pic.twitter.com/MRF0mkDFAk — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) September 29, 2022

And if you’re not much of an Adele fan (and why wouldn’t you be?), go easy on Steve. After all, she’s only one of the most talented singers and songwriters of this generation . . . hello!

Smith Sr. also wouldn’t go without showing some love to the Panthers for their triumphant Week 4 victory—their first in 10 games. When the show turned its attention to the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints matchup—which’ll take place (fittingly enough) in Adele’s hometown of London—he stopped the segment in its tracks to shout his team out.

We’ll never find someone like you, Smitty.

Related

Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. named early-season trade candidate Steve Smith Sr. endorses Baker Mayfield for Panthers starting QB

List

5 Panthers greats named Modern-era nominees for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire