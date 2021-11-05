Panthers great Steve Smith to Baker Mayfield: ‘You’re not very good’

We may miss having Carolina Panthers great Steve Smith on the field. But at least we still get him in this capacity.

The tenacious wideout turned tenacious broadcaster claimed another victim through verbal battery on Thursday night, scorching Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield amidst the ongoing Odell Beckham Jr. saga. Smith puts the blame for Beckham’s estrangement from the team on Mayfield, whom the 16-year wideout apparently doesn’t think too fondly of as a player.

Steve Smith looking in the camera and telling Baker Mayfield he isn’t very good and OBJ is moving on because of that. pic.twitter.com/OKIpiPEkfi — EJ (@BourbonAndBeer) November 4, 2021

Beckham was “excused” from practice for the second straight day this week, which is likely another step forward in this inevitable divorce. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver, who’s caught just 17 balls for 232 yards through six games this season, has expressed his displeasure about his current role in Cleveland.

Smith, however, didn’t stop there. He took a second swing at Mayfield while also hitting Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz with some collateral damage.

Steve Smith thinks Carson Wentz is average but he’d take him over Baker Mayfield pic.twitter.com/seKjpQPZVC — EJ (@BourbonAndBeer) November 4, 2021

89, through and through, has always been very much to the point with his opinions. And although this one may be pretty harsh, is he really wrong?

