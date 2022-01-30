Panthers great Steve Smith baffled by Charlotte’s treasonous chip selection

The Carolina Panthers hosted quite a few mass breaches of opposing fans in 2021. Home games—particularly those against the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots—saw uncomfortable amounts of green, purple and red consume the bottom bowl of Bank of America Stadium in the middle of the season.

Now, it looks as though the potato chip aisles in Charlotte are now under siege as well.

Franchise great and snack seeker Steve Smith Sr. was probably just innocently perusing his local Target for some eats on Sunday. You can’t watch the conference championship action without the goods, right?

What he saw, however, was anything but good . . .

Why are these in Charlotte? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dyzH6ReZML — Steve Smith Sr. (@CutToIt) January 30, 2022

So, who’s to blame for this borderline treasonous offense?

Did the store order the wrong bags? Did the manufacturer get the SKUs mixed up? Or did Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera make a visit back to the Carolinas and decide to drop off some cheeky gifts?

Whatever the case may be, home-field advantage ain’t what it used to be around these parts.

Former Panthers QB Jake Delhomme 'floored' at Steve Smith not making HOF

Panthers great Steve Smith making historic strides in behavioral healthcare

