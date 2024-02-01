Panthers great Luke Kuechly offers advice on how to cover Travis Kelce

How do you defend the indefensible? Well, maybe one of the greatest defenders of all-time has the answer.

Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly was a guest on Wednesday’s episode of Up & Adams. When asked how one could possibly prevent Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce from completely wrecking a game as he often does, the former linebacker offered some interesting advice:

How do you defend Travis Kelce???@LukeKuechly did his best scouting report for us 🔊@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/MndrDYJ0xp — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 31, 2024

Kelce, even at 34 years old, continues to force opposing defenses to play the guessing game—a futile exercise that the future Hall of Famer usually wins. Over his three games this postseason, the 11th-year veteran has reeled in 23 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

Kuechly, a future Hall of Famer in his own right, does know a thing or two about defending against the pass. The 2013 Defensive Player of the Year and five-time first-team All-Pro earned at least an 82.7 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus in six of his eight NFL campaigns.

But over those eight campaigns, the two have met just once—in Week 10 of the 2016 season. That contest, which resulted in a 20-17 win for Kansas City, saw Kuechly allow one 10-yard catch on one target to Kelce.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire